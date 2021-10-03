Mira Bhayandar: As COVID-19 cases drop, MBMC seeks state government nod to hold physical meetings

After being part of general body (GB) meetings through video conferencing, the ruling BJP members in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have raised demands of conducting the meetings in offline mode as per the regular physical attendance format.

In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Urban Development Department (UDD) minister- Eknath Shinde, MBMC’s leader of house- Prashant Dalvi (BJP) has requested permission allowing general body meetings to be held in the regular offline format in the physical presence of corporators. “There is a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases and the situation is well under control.

Activities have opened up in almost all spheres and there is hardly any reason as to why meetings cannot be held physically. Moreover elected representatives and civic personnel have received both the vaccine doses. The meetings can be conducted on an offline mode while adhering to protocol and following all safety precautions.” said Dalvi.

After a gap of nearly six months, the civic administration, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the pandemic, had started conducting general body meetings through video conferencing since August last year. However, members usually spoke over each other and at times none could listen to what others were saying.

Moreover, on several occasions members are not able to table important subjects. Such meetings got over quickly even as good topics that needed immediate attention from the administration remained on the backburner. In wake of the pandemic, all official communications are being held through video conferencing, email and other online platforms, instead of physical meetings, to ensure the continuity of day-to-day functioning while maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, 41 people in the twin-city tested positive for the infection on Saturday However an equal number of patients recovered, limiting the total number of active cases to 212. While the recovery rate is currently pegged at 97.05 percent, the death toll has reached 1,368.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 04:42 PM IST