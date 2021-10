Mumbai: Mumba Devi Temple to open for fully-vaccinated devotees from October 7; here's how you can register at mumbadevi.org.in

Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai will open for fully-vaccinated devotees from October 7, ANI reported.

Devotees can register on the official website of the temple at - https://mumbadevi.org.in.

Meanwhile, for the registration at temple website and COVID-19 negative certificate for unvaccinated persons must.

The temple administration has informed that flowers, garlands and prasad will not be allowed inside the temple.

The SoP issued by the Maharashtra government:

The state government in the last week released an SOP on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID 19 in religious places/places of worship. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible, use of face cover/mask to be mandatory and spitting to be prohibited.

Further, according to the SOP issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, entrance will have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions, only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises. Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID 19 will have to be displayed prominently and audio and video clips to be played to spread awareness on preventive measures. Staggering of visitors will have to be done. The number of people allowed inside the premises in any particular time slot may be decided on factors such as the size of the structure and ventilation by the trust/board along with the local authorities. Preferably separate entries and exits for visitors shall be organised.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises should be organised by duly following social distancing. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited while touching of statues/idols/holy books will not be allowed. There will be no physical offerings of prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water inside the religious places.

In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises, the trust/board will have to place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others and mask/face cover should be provided till such time he or she is examined by a doctor. They should immediately inform the nearest medical facility or call the state of district helpline. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority and accordingly further action will be initiated regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts and the need for disinfection. Moreover, disinfection of the premises will have to be taken up if the person is found positive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:11 PM IST