Hate going to restaurants? Check out these five cloud kitchens in Mumbai that will deliver delectable food at your home

As the city trudges back to normal — with scores of young adults and millennials making their way into restaurants after months of being cooped up indoors, the lure of ordering in while you cosy up on a rainy afternoon and Netflix the weekend evening away is a tough one to fight. For those of us who love to make the most of couching time, here’s a list of cloud kitchens that won’t disappoint.

Cúra: The Gourmet Take-House

Helmed by head chef Vansh Khanna, the food delivery service is trending on social media (IG, we mean) and off it. Order up some of its best-selling contemporary Indian bites and burgers. The outlet takes orders from 12 pm to 2 pm and 6 am — 12 am (except Mondays).

How to order: You can order directly via www.curamumbai.in or +918591179133 or through Zomato/Swiggy.

What to order/ speciality: While it’s always a great idea to listen to your gut and place an order based on your cravings, if you’d like going by the rulebook, here are some of the items to choose from – Truffle malai thyme tikka, 48 hours cooked smoked dal makhani, jalapeño chicken tikka, basil spinach tikka masala, hand-cut truffle fries, portobello mushroom burger, butter chicken kulcha pockets.

Dilli Accent

Dilli Accent is a casual Indian, vegetarian delivery kitchen that serves up delicious North Indian food with an innovative twist on authentic Indian flavours. True to its title, the outlet likes to venture out with a streak of quirk as evidenced in its traditional North Indian fare with a special focus on the very versatile soya chaap — an iconic favourite in the Capital.

How to order: Place a direct order on 83568 70067 and get flat 15% off on all direct orders above Rs 500 or order on Swiggy, Zomato or Thrive.

What to order: The outlet is tailor-made for the millennial vegetarian. Some of our best bets include Afghani soya chaap, tandoori soya chaap, crispy chaap sticks, cheese stuffed mushroom tikka, stuffed tandoori aloo, Dilli Accent exclusive smoked paneer or chaap curry, paneer butter masala, Dilli Accent special chaap biryani. P.S: The outlet serves vegan specialities too.

Behrouz Biryani

This one’s probably an old favourite. But, given the cult following the outlet enjoys, Behrouz finds a spot on our list for myriad reasons. The cloud kitchen is largely popular for its prompt deliveries and massive portions.

How to order: Order from the EatSure App/ the website – Behrouz Biryani

What to order: Dum gosht biryani, lazeez bhuna murgh, zaikedaar paneer biryani, Hyderabad-e-khaas variants.

Ovenstory Pizza

The name’s not unheard of. And, that in itself is very telling. While pizzas may always be a good idea (when you’re famished and lazy to move, of course), your choice of where to order it from makes a world of difference. Just in case you’re out of options, Ovenstory might be an option to try.

How to order: Order from the EatSure App/ the website – Ovenstory Pizza

What to order: Maharaja veg pizza, paneer extravaganza semizza, chicken tikka and kheema pizza, chicken maximus pizza.

White Light Food

White Light Food aims to offer patrons an authentic Asian culinary experience without trying too hard. Users also have an access to ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook menus if whipping up delicacies in an instant is your skill.

How to Order: You can use this link https://linktr.ee/whitelightfood

You can also order through online website and WhatsApp help desk.

What to order: Hand-churned ready-to-cook Asian sauces/ gravies/ pastes/ dips. Their frozen gluten-free dim sums/ baos/ Asian starters are its speciality.

Also try: Veg-truffle edamame, veg crystal, mushroom black pepper. Some of the bestselling non veg options include. chicken coriander, prawn burnt garlic, prawn har gow and chicken shumai.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST