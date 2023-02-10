Navi Mumbai: Two held for cheating senior citizens, 13 cases solved | Representative image

The Panvel Unit two of the Crime Branch arrested two persons and claimed to have solved at least 13 cases of robbery of senior citizens.

The accused used to cheat senior citizens by creating panic by making up false scenarios and in turn convince them to hand over their jewellery.

The arrested accused were identified as Naresh Vijaykumar Jaiswal, 42, a resident of Shilgaon in Kalyan and Babu Manchekar, 60, a resident of Taloja.

According to police, they used to target senior citizens in lonely places along the road. They used to create panic by saying that there is a police barricade ahead and it would be unsafe for them to carry their jewellery there, further claiming thatit would be wise to hand over their jewellery to them. Police said that they had robbed many senior citizens with this modus operandi.

Unit two of the crime branch checked CCTV footage of 69 locations and based on technical analysis, they caught them. With their arrest, at least 13 cases of cheating and robberies took place in different police stations in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

