Navi Mumbai: Two bodies found in different parts of city, police in search of relatives

Representational Image | File

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel city police are searching for the relatives after the body of a man was found at a construction site in the city of Old Panvel. The deceased is around 35 to 40 years old. He was found at the site of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram building near Saraswat Bank.

Another body found in the city

Similarly, the Panvel city police found another body near the Koleswar temple in Panvel. The man was around 34 to 40 years old.

Police's appeal to citizens

The police have appealed to citizens to contact Panvel City Police Station at 022-27452333 or Police Sub-Inspector Anil Rajure if they have any information.

Similar incident reported earlier

An unidentified body of a 25-year-old woman was found under the bridge of the Gadhi river near Dhamani village in Panvel taluka. The initial investigation revealed that the woman was strangled.

The body was noticed in the riverbed under the bridge of the Gadhi river near Dhamani village in Panvel taluka around 2 pm on Wednesday. Locals informed the police who reached the spot and took the dead body of the woman into custody.

Later, the police registered a sudden death and sent the body for a post-mortem. In the post-mortem, it was found that the woman was murdered as she was strangled. Following this, a case of murder was registered against an unknown person.