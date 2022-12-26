Navi Mumbai: Cops hunt for railway contractor after blast mishap

File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Khalapur police have booked the contractor and launched a manhunt for him after a mother and son died during the blasting of boulders near Vadvihir Bus stop in Karjat. The blasting was being carried out for laying the Panvel-Karjat track of the Central Railway.

An official from the Khalapur police said that they have invoked Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the contractor, considering the seriousness of the incident. He has also been charged with the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The contractor has been identified as Rohit Kad, a resident of Pune. On Friday evening, the contractor appointed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) was carrying out a blasting of boulders when small pieces hit a motorbike, killing two people.

As per the complainant, the deceased were going toward their home in Borwadi village in Karjat when the fatal mishap took place. Many small pieces of boulders were seen along the road where the woman was lying with injuries on her chest and throat. The deceased were identified as Devaka Bai Mhadu Vadekar, 65, and Sachin Mhadu Vadekar, 34. While the mother died on the spot, the son succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital in Karjat.

After the incident, the agitated local residents held a rasta roko. Two dumpers of the contractor were damaged by the crowd. After getting information, city police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Protestors alleged that sufficient precautions were not taken before the controlled blast by the contractor.

In its statement, the MRVC said that necessary guidelines were followed while carrying out the blasting and added that the incident spot is nearly 200 m away from the site.