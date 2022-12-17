Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body of woman found in Panvel, police registers murder case

Photo: Representative Image

Panvel: An unidentified body of a 25-year-old woman was found under the bridge of the Gadhi river near Dhamani village in Panvel taluka. The initial investigation revealed that the woman was strangled.

The Panvel Taluka police have registered a case of murder against an unknown person and started an investigation.

Police said that they are trying to identify the woman and checking with other police stations if any missing person’s complaint was registered similar to the woman's.

The body was noticed in the riverbed under the bridge of the Gadhi river near Dhamani village in Panvel taluka around 2 pm on Wednesday. Locals informed the police who reached the spot and took the dead body of the woman into custody.

Later, the police registered a sudden death and sent the body for a post-mortem. In the post-mortem, it was found that the woman was murdered as she was strangled. Following this, a case of murder was registered against an unknown person.