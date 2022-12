Navi Mumbai: Mumbai, Chennai NCB conduct joint raids in Ulwe, drugs worth 1 crore seized | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Amid the surging drug mafia problem in Mumbai and surrounding areas, Mumbai NCB and Chennai NCB conducted a raid in Ulwe area of Navi Mumbai in a joint operation on Monday.

The seized drugs in the raid is worth more than Rs 1 Crore in the international market. More information on the raid and arrests will be obtained soon.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.