Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead, 4 Hospitalised After Family Found Unconscious In Ulwe; Probe Underway

One dead and four hospitalised after a family of five found unconscious in their Ulwe home; police investigating cause | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A family of five, including two children aged five and three, originally from Nepal, was found unconscious in their house at Ulwe on Thursday, of which one man was declared dead. The remaining four have been admitted to hospital and are reportedly not in a condition to speak.

Discovery Of The Incident

According to police, the incident came to light after the house owner, Ramesh Gharat, alerted authorities when his tenants failed to open the door since Wednesday night.

"On Thursday morning too, the owner tries to knock the door but nobody opened it. For a brief time they did hear the kids crying. They alerted 112 and out team with the help of fire brigade, broke open the door and found the family members lying motionless," senior police inspector Arjun Rajane said from Ulwe police station said.

Victims Identified And Hospitalised

Among the five people, one identified as Santosh Bira Loohar (22), had foam developed near his mouth and was later declared dead. His brother Ramesh Bira Loohar (23), sister-in-law Basanti, and their children Ayush (5) and Aryan (3) were found unconscious and rushed by ambulance to the Panvel Sub-District Hospital.

"They are undergoing treatment and are unable to speak. Once they are in a conditon to speak we will get an idea of what happened. There were no signs of any break-in in the house. Only few cups of tea were lying in their one room kitchen. Once we get the postmortem report, we would get an idea of what exactly happened," Rajane added. Santosh worked in a hotel at sector 5 while Ramesh worked as a watchman.

Also Watch:

Investigation Underway

A forensic team was called to the scene, and samples have been collected for examination. Police said they are investigating whether the incident was a case of suicide attempt or drug overdose.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/