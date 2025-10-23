Mumbai News: Student Deported For Using Fake Educational Certificates To Obtain UK Visa |

Mumbai: A shocking case of visa fraud has come to light at Mumbai International Airport after immigration officials detained a young man attempting to travel to the United Kingdom on forged educational documents. The accused, identified as Avtar Singh Balkaran Singh, had earlier been deported from Abu Dhabi when immigration authorities there discovered discrepancies in his academic papers.

According to the Sahar Police, the incident occurred on October 18, around 4:30 a.m., when Avtar Singh, holding Indian Passport, arrived at the immigration counter to board IndiGo Flight 6E-31 bound for Manchester, UK. He submitted his passport, boarding pass, educational certificates, a UK e-visa, and a cash letter from the University of Sunderland, where he claimed to be enrolled in an MSc International Business Management course.

However, Immigration Officer Ganesh Madhav Gawli noticed inconsistencies in the documents. Singh’s date of birth was October 24, 2006, making his claimed academic qualifications suspicious. When questioned about his education, he failed to provide satisfactory answers.

Further verification revealed that Singh had previously attempted to travel from Jaipur to Abu Dhabi on October 13, 2025, en route to the UK. During checks, Abu Dhabi Immigration officials found his educational certificates to be fake and deported him to India the next day, on October 14, 2025.

When questioned in Mumbai, Singh produced a Class 10 certificate and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University. Upon verification through the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the university’s official websites, both documents were found to be counterfeit.

The investigation revealed that Singh, with the help of an accomplice named Jaspal Singh, had forged his educational documents to gain admission to the University of Sunderland and secure a UK student visa under false pretenses.

After confirming the fraud, immigration authorities detained Avtar Singh and handed him over to the Sahar Police Station, where an FIR has been registered under relevant sections for forgery and cheating against Avatar Singh and Jaspal Singh. Police are now investigating how the forged certificates were created and whether an organized racket is operating to help students obtain foreign visas using fake documents.

