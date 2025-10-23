₹50–60 Lakh Now Buys Just 200 sq ft In Mumbai As Studio Apartment Prices Soar

Mumbai Skyline |

Mumbai’s real estate market in 2025 perfectly captures the paradox of the city’s housing economy, where the ultra-rich break records with luxury property deals, while middle-class buyers struggle to afford even a studio apartment.

Earlier this year, a sea-facing apartment in Worli made headlines for fetching over ₹600 crore, a staggering ₹3 lakh per sq ft. But at the other end of the city’s price spectrum, ₹50–60 lakh now secures little more than 200 sq ft of space, even in Mumbai’s outer suburbs.

Shrinking Space, Soaring Rates

Data from Zapkey.com reveals just how steep the climb has become. A 235 sq ft studio apartment in Dahisar West recently sold for ₹62 lakh, translating to more than ₹26,000 per sq ft. What was once considered an affordable locality is now well beyond the reach of many first-time homebuyers.

In Central Mumbai’s Dadar area, a 160 sq ft apartment went for ₹49 lakh, priced at over ₹30,000 per sq ft. Even in the city’s eastern suburbs, where rates were traditionally moderate, a 259 sq ft apartment recently changed hands for over ₹68 lakh, again crossing ₹26,000 per sq ft, according to Zapkey.com data.

Luxury Localities Redefine ‘Small’

In Bandra West, home to several Bollywood celebrities and luxury sea-facing apartments, a 270 sq ft studio fetched ₹83 lakh, a rate of more than ₹30,000 per sq ft. Space, it seems, is now a premium even in micro-units.

The trend isn’t new. Last year, actor Abhishek Bachchan purchased six apartments in Borivali for over ₹16 crore. Among them, two measured just 252 sq ft each, typical of the compact “1 RK” format increasingly common across the city.

The Reality of Mumbai’s Housing Paradox

Whether it’s a sky-high penthouse or a 200 sq ft studio, property ownership in Mumbai remains a dream defined by square feet and soaring prices. As the data shows, even ‘affordable’ homes are fast becoming a luxury.