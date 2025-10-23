Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹12 Crore; Passenger Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs arrests passenger, seizes 11.92 kg hydroponic weed valued at Rs 12 crore | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed valued at around Rs 12 crore, sourced from Bangkok.

Baggage Examination Leads To Recovery

According to the agency sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok on Wednesday.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 11.92 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 12 crores.

During the duty of 20-21st October, the officers at Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, made a seizure of suspected NDPS (Hydroponic Weed) weighing 19.786 Kgs having an illicit market value of approx. Rs. 19.786 crores across 02 cases. 03 passengers were arrested. pic.twitter.com/eOKRmIp5Cw — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) October 23, 2025

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger, who was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Accused Admits Awareness Of Legal Consequences

In his statement, the passenger told Customs officers that he was aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he was getting some inducement in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

Investigation Underway To Trace Other Suspects

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in this case is at the preliminary stage and efforts are on to trace other suspects involved in the case," said a Customs officer.

Recent Related Seizures At Mumbai Airport

On Tuesday, Mumbai Airport Customs officers had arrested two persons - Thane resident Mohammad Irfan Khan (27) and Malwani resident Sara Bi (36) for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed collectively valued at Rs 7.86 crore.

In the intervening night of October 19-20, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 10.50 crore.

