Bhayandar Fire Scare: Short Circuit Sparks Blaze In Kasturi Heights, 3-Year-Old Faints Due To Smoke |

Bhayandar: A major disaster was averted this morning at the Kasturi Heights building in the Indralok area. A sudden fire broke out due to a short circuit in the building's duct, and within moments, smoke spread up to the seventh floor.

Child Suffers From Smoke Inhalation

Many residents experienced difficulty breathing because of the thick smoke. Notably, a three-year-old child was severely affected and fainted after inhaling the smoke. According to initial information, the child received immediate medical attention and is now in stable condition.

Swift Response by Fire Brigade and Police

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot. Firefighters made strenuous efforts to control and extinguish the blaze. The sudden incident created an atmosphere of fear and confusion among the residents.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have begun an inquiry to determine the exact extent of the damage and the precise cause of the short circuit. Fortunately, a major catastrophe was prevented, and residents expressed relief after the situation was brought under control.

