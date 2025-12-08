Mira-Bhayandar News: Youth Creating Midnight Ruckus Outside Bar Held; Police Parade Accused After Viral Video |

Bhayandar: A shocking incident violating law and order unfolded past midnight in the Kashimira area, where a group of youths created a commotion outside a bar named Sarang. The unruly behaviour, locals said, generated fear and disturbance in the neighbourhood.

According to residents, such incidents occur almost daily, marked by loud shouting, swearing, and general intimidation. The situation escalated after videos of the latest episode went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. Journalists also raised the issue strongly.

Police Swiftly Arrest Youth After Video Goes Viral

Following the online outrage, the Kashigaon Police Station took immediate action and arrested the youth involved in the disturbance.

To reinforce law enforcement and deter similar acts, police paraded the accused through the area and compelled him to issue a public apology. Videos of this police action have since been circulated by the police themselves.

Officials Warn of Strict Measures Ahead

The crackdown has brought temporary relief to local residents, who have welcomed the prompt police response. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone engaging in such misconduct in the future.

