BNHS To Host Special Tree Heritage Walk At Malabar Hill On December 14 To Showcase Mumbai's Natural Legacy

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) will conduct a special tree heritage walk at Malabar Hill on December 14, aiming to introduce Mumbaikars to the city’s fading but precious natural heritage. Once covered with dense forests, the seven islands that form modern Mumbai were home to abundant native vegetation.

Malabar Hill, still one of the city’s greenest pockets, hosts a rich variety of ancient trees, native flora, rare species and blooming vegetation, serving as a vital refuge for biodiversity in the midst of urbanisation.

Guided Walk to Explore Native, Endemic and Ecologically Key Species

The walk will begin at 8.30 am from Kamala Nehru Park gate near Sumant Moolgaonkar Chowk and conclude by 10.30–11 am. Participants will be introduced to Malabar Hill’s rich tree diversity with a focus on native, endemic, and ecologically significant species.

BNHS director Kishor Rithe said, “A walk through Malabar Hill is a journey through time, where nature and history coexist in harmony. The walk will encourage young minds as well as older ones to enjoy nature’s treat, right in the city.”

He added that such close interactions with biodiversity help people understand its natural history and appreciate Mumbai’s remaining green cover.

Learning About Cultural, Traditional and Ecological Value

BNHS representative Asif Khan said the initiative will help participants understand the traditional uses, cultural significance, and conservation stories tied to many of the species in the area. This context, he said, provides insights into how the greenery shaped the city and why its protection is critical today.

Khan added that the walk aims to empower citizens to protect and restore Mumbai’s woods and deepen their connection with the city’s natural ecosystems.

For further details, participants may contact Asif Khan at 9969798447.

