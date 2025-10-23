Bombay HC Directs Police To Provide Protection To 31-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Who Fled Home To Marry Partner

Bombay High Court directs police to ensure protection for pregnant woman who left home to marry her partner | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the Mumbai police to provide protection to a 31-year-old pregnant woman from a minority community who fled her home to marry her partner, as her family refused to accept their relationship. The court noted that the woman was an adult and was free to make her own decisions.

Habeas Corpus Petition Filed By Father Disposed Of

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Shyam Chandak, last week, disposed of the habeas corpus (produce the person in court) petition filed by the woman’s father claiming that his daughter was missing since April this year.

Pursuant to court orders, the police produced the woman in court, who has been residing with her partner outside Maharashtra.

Woman Confirms She Left Home Voluntarily

The judges interviewed the woman in their chamber where she said that she left the house on her own free will as her family was creating hurdles and had not accepted her relationship with her partner. She also told the judges that she was three-months pregnant presently and was desirous of marrying her partner and settling down in life.

Court Orders Protection Measures

The court then disposed of the father’s petition noting: “She is an adult and is free to make her own decisions. In this situation, nothing survives in the petition.”

The bench noted that since the woman apprehends threat from her family, some protection needs to be given to her. The court directed the Vakola police station to interact with the local police station, where the woman is presently residing, and ensure some protection for her in that area also.

Also Watch:

Background Of Case

The woman’s father had lodged a missing complaint with Vakola police station in April. After preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the woman was residing outside Maharashtra with her partner. She had expressed apprehensions about their safety as her parents and relatives were against the relationship.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/