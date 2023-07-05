Navi Mumbai: Tomato Prices Skyrocket As Supply Thins; Might Cross ₹150 per kg

Tomato prices leap high as supply slows. | Pexels

The price of tomato has already reached ₹130 per kg in retail and now there is fear it might cross ₹150 per kg. Traders say that there is no improvement in supply and due to the rainy season, the quality has also deteriorated.

For the last fortnight, price of tomatoes has been increasing. After crossing ₹100, it reached upto ₹125 to ₹130 per kilogram. Vegetable traders are expressing concerns that if tomato production does not increase in the coming days, the prices may further surge to exceed ₹150 per kilogram.

Poor supply led to price hike

The poor supply of tomatoes at the wholesale market led to a sharp rise in its price. A couple of months ago, tomatoes were being sold at a mere ₹2 to ₹3 per kg in the wholesale market and many farmers discarded them on the streets in Nashik. Following this, a large number of farmers stayed away from tomato farming and it resulted in skyrocketing the price.

At present, around 35 trucks laden with tomatoes are arriving at the market. However, the amount of supply is inadequate to meet the demand in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Traders in the APMC market have been gripped with fear that tomato prices might breach ₹150 per kg.