Navi Mumbai: Alphonso Mango Season Ends, Raspuri and Other Varieties Take Center Stage at APMC Market

Navi Mumbai: With the end of June, the much-loved Konkan Alphonso mango season has also come to an end in the markets. Other varieties of mangoes such as Raspuri, Rajapuri, Totapuri, Badami, and Langda have taken its place. "The Alphonso season starts early and finishes early," said traders at the Fruits Market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Despite delayed rains in Maharashtra, mangoes from Karnataka, popularly known as 'Raspuri', are currently available in the market and are gaining attention due to their good quality and low prices.

Maharashtra's mangoes

Currently, mangoes from Maharashtra are available in the wholesale market at prices ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kg. The market is flooded with Rajapuri, Badami, and Totapuri varieties, priced between ₹30 and ₹90 per kg. Gujarat's Kesari and Rajapuri varieties, priced at ₹60 to ₹100 per kg and ₹60 to ₹80 per kg respectively, have also entered the market. Mango enthusiasts are indulging in Langda and Dussehri mangoes from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh respectively, contributing to the surge in demand for these varieties, which are being sold at wholesale rates of ₹30 to ₹60 per kg.

Traders in the fruit market predict that the season for these mango varieties will last until August.