Miyazaki Mango: ₹2.75 Lakh Per Kilo Worth Japanese Fruit Showcased at Siliguri Mango Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
'Miyazaki'- the world's most expensive mango, which costa around Rs 2.75 lakh per kilo in global market was showcased during the ongoing Mango festival in Siliguri.
The festival which started on June 9, is for 3 days.
The seventh edition of the Mango festival is being organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS), along with Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT) at a mall in Siliguri.
More than 262 varieties of mangoes are on display at the festival and 55 growers from nine districts of West Bengal are participating in it. Varieties like Alphonso, Langra, Amrapali, Suryapuri, Ranipasand, Laxmanbhog, Fajli, Bira, Sindu, Himsagar, Kohitoor and others are on display.
The Miyazaki mango production began in California in 1940. Later it was brought into Japan's Miyazaki city from where it got its name Miyazaki mango.
Indian growers especially from Bengal have started growing the variety in their gardens, in recent times.
The mango which is synonymous to luxury, is also called as 'Red Sun' and in Bengali 'Surja Dim' (Red egg).
The fruit is extremely popular for its nutrients, taste, colour and sugar content.