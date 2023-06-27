Navi Mumbai: Incessant Rain Wreaks Havoc as Onion Prices Crash at APMC To ₹1-3 Per Kg

Pexels

Traders at the Onion-Potato market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi incurred huge losses when tonnes of onions got soaked in rain. They had to discard most of the goods as they could no longer be sold.

Incessant rainfall since Saturday affected the produce that was brought to the market. According to traders, the onions that were brought in were drenched in the rain, while already due to the rains fewer customers have been turning up at the market.

Onions sold at ₹1-3 per Kg

The vendors had to reduce the prices of these onions to as low as ₹1-3 per kilogram.

A trader said that on Monday alone, a total of 84 trucks of onions had arrived at the market. And most of them had arrived wet. As a result, the highest quality onions were sold at ₹12-14 per kilogram, medium-grade and regular onions at ₹5-8 per kilogram, while the ones that suffered most damages had to be sold at ₹1-3 per kilogram.