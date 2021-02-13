Navi Mumbai: Toll collection at Sion-Panvel highway once again major issue during NMMC elections

As the local body election of Navi Mumbai inches closer, toll collection at Sion-Panvel highway seems to be one of the major issues. The third front, formed with 13 political parties is going to raise this issue during the election campaign and has promised to remove the toll collection within 40 kms in Navi Mumbai if it comes to power.

Afsar Imam, chief of Samajwadi Party, Navi Mumbai unit says that during the one-day mind-boggling session at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi held earlier this week, it was decided to focus on education, health, slum rehabilitation and toll issue.

"All the 13 parties representatives including their workers were present during the session, we all echoed in the same voice to work for on these issues," said Imam.