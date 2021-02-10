Navi Mumbai: Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for the third front in NMMC election

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is the national executive council member of the Community Party of India (CPI), is likely to campaign for the upcoming civic election of Navi Mumbai in April. The third front, consisting of at least small 13 parties including Samajwadi Party and CPI has decided to bring senior leaders for the campaign.

The civic election of Navi Mumbai is going to be interesting as the third front has come into the fray. At least 13 parties including Samajwadi Party (SP) and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has decided to form Navi Mumbai Vikas Aghadi (NMVA) to fight against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the coming election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The party representatives will meet in Vashi on January 11 at the Vishnudas Bhawe Auditorium to chalk out a plan for the election.

During a press meet in Belapur, representatives of SP, CPI and PWP shared their plan and agenda. Advocate Rajendra Korde, spokesperson of PWP said that they will continue to fight for the poor and deprived and their agenda is the rehabilitation of slums.

Afsar Imam, who recently joined Samajwadi Party after leaving NCP said that the third front consists all parties except for MVA and BJP. “We had already a meeting where PWP, Republican Sena, CPI, CPM, Janta Dal Secular among others were present. They all were ready to make a front to fight on all 111 seats in the civic election,” said Imam. He added that they would bring senior leaders for the campaign including Abu Azmi, Yogendra Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Korde refused that the front will ultimately help BJP like Bihar and other places. “We are here to win NMMC election,” said Korde.

Earlier, the Republican Party of India (A) announced to contest on 10 per cent or 12 seats in the election and they will discuss it with the BJP.