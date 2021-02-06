Navi Mumbai: 13 small parties to form NMVA for NMMC elections

At least 13 parties including Samajwadi Party (SP) and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) will form Navi Mumbai Vikas Aghadi (NMVA) to fight against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the coming election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The party representatives will meet in Vashi on January 10 to chalk out a plan for the election.

Afsar Imam, who recently joined Samajwadi Party after leaving NCP said that except for MVA and BJP, we are making a front of the remaining parties. “We had already a meeting where PWP, Republican Sena, CPI, CPM, Janta Dal Secular among others were present. They all ready to make a front to fight on all 111 seats in the civic election,” said Imam.