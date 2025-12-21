‘Nakkar Vidvan’ Presentation At Dadar Celebrates Eight Senior Balika Vidushis And Their Rigorous Sanskrit Scholarship

The audience at Yogi Sabhagruh in Dadar, were treated to an extraordinary presentation titled 'Nakkar Vidvan,' showcasing the profound achievements of eight senior Balika Vidushis. |

Mumbai: The audience at Yogi Sabhagruh in Dadar, were treated to an extraordinary presentation titled 'Nakkar Vidvan,' showcasing the profound achievements of eight senior Balika Vidushis. The term 'Vidushi' is an honorary title given to women having master skills in music.

Young Vidushis as Torchbearers of Sanskrit Legacy

The eight young vidushis are learners and examples of commitment and discipline, emerging as strong pillars in preserving and strengthening the legacy of the Sanskrit language. Over the past four years, these senior students have undergone rigorous training through the BAPS Sanskrit Mahavidyalay, Sarangpur, emerging as 'Nakkar Vidvans' or scholars in their field.

Sanskrit, called the 'mother of Indian languages', continues to enrich our cultural, spiritual, and literary heritage. The scholars have spent the last four years mastering the comprehensive and challenging Siddhant Sarvasva curriculum. Their studies include: Bhashakaushalam: mastery of Sanskrit, progressing from basic levels to the advanced study of Paramlaghusiddhantkaumudi.

Their other subjects include Akshar-Purushottam Darshan, a deep academic engagement with the Bhashyagranths or commentaries authored by Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami.

Satsang, Guru Parampara and Memorisation Practices

The students also experience satsang, a detailed study of the BAPS Guru Parampara and their life-works (Jeevan Charitra). The students have mastered.

Kanthpath, the rigorous practice of Mukhpath or memorisation and recitation of all texts and scriptures studied throughout the course.

A major highlight of the event was the presence of 445 balikas from Mumbai, ranging from ages three to 13. These young girls have already achieved the milestone of reciting the 315 Sanskrit Shlokas of the Satsang Diksha Granth.

Inspiration for Hundreds of Young Balikas

Attending the programme, both as participants and observers, this group took inspiration from the eight Balika Vidushis, sparking a collective resolve to further their mastery of Sanskrit and aspire to become future Vedic scholars.

This initiative follows the vision set by Mahant Swami Maharaj of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a socio-spiritual Hindu faith with its roots in the Vedas, to ensure the foundations of Akshar-Purushottam are firmly rooted in the lives of the youth. By mastering the intricate nuances of Sanskrit, these Balikas are not only preserving a linguistic heritage but are also becoming ambassadors of India’s profound philosophical traditions.

A Unique Cultural and Scholarly Presentation at Yogi Sabhagruh

