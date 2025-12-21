Mumbai: State Committee Visits Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground, To Submit Remedial Measures To HC

Kanjurmarg dumping ground site visit by High court appointment on Sunday | Sanjay Yelve

Mumbai: The high level state committee, headed by chief secretary Rajesh Agrawal and consisting BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and senior officials from state urban development department visited the BMC-owned Kanjurmarg dumping ground in the eastern suburbs, taking stock of situation firsthand and remedial measures to contain pollution emanating from the dumping ground. The inspection was following the HC directions earlier this month, when the court noted that the BMC has "drastically failed to contain pollution" to visit the site and prepare a blueprint of immediate, short-term measures to curb the worsening air quality in the area.

Introduction of International Technology to Treat Odour

The blueprint will be submitted to the court on December 22 during the case hearing. The HC is hearing a batch of petitions, including a PIL filed by NGO Vanashakti and a residents’ association, challenging the environmental clearance granted for using the Kanjurmarg site for dumping activities, and serious concerns regarding odour, smoke, pollution and severe health hazards emanating from the dumping activities.

Sanjay Yelve

"The officials informed the committee of some technology used in Singapore and Australia which will be introduced at the site to treat odour. However, we demanded results, and asked for a written promise that any measures taken will eradicate the toxic smell and air pollution. The committee should speak with residents to understand the inconvenience and sufferings caused due foul smell due to the dumping ground," said Sanjay Yelve, President of Vikhrolikar Vikas Manch and one of the petitioner who was present during the visit.

"The committee is under Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the urban development department. He was expected to be present for the visit. However, the chief secretary and BMC commissioner were there along with other senior Mantralaya officers. The residents need permanant solution and not only site visits," Yelve added.

Sanjay Yelve

HC Expresses Frustration Over Delays

In the last hearing, the HC had expressed strong displeasure that despite a detailed order passed in July, directing the state to shift the dumping ground outside city limits, the government had taken several months merely to constitute the committee.

Government Steps: Committee Formation and Odour Audit

Following HC order, the state government passed a GR on December 8 constituting a high level committee which will study the 'Robust Blueprint' submitted by the BMC Commissioner and submit it to the HC. The committee will function under guidance and control of Deputy Chief Minister (urban development), it said.

The BMC had also floated tender recently to conduct an odour audit of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground and nearby 26 locations, following repeated complaints from the residents of pungent smell due to dumping ground.

The petitioners have been highlighting the severe respiratory illnesses among residents and alleged that pollution is affecting areas “not just in Kanjurmarg but up to Bhandup and Vikhroli”.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/