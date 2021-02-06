Navi Mumbai: Builder arrested for alleged fraud, selling one flat to two persons

Khandeshwar police arrested a 47-year-old builder who allegedly cheated a homebuyer by selling one flat to two different persons. The police arrested him from Kharghar on Friday evening. Now, police are investigating if there are more homebuyers cheated by him.

The arrested builder was identified as one Bharat Kaniram Ramawar, who had a project in Kananjade in Panvel.

Police said that Ramawar allegedly sold one flat to two homebuyers and delayed the possession.

The complainant Rajaram Pandurang Jadhav, a resident of Chembur, had bought a flat at sector 2 in Karanjade from Ramawar. As decided, he had already made a payment of Rs 20 lakh of the Rs 20.5 lakh. Now, he was asking Ramawar to give him the possession.

However, he was delaying by giving different excuses. “When the victim Jadhav went to the flat and enquired, he was shocked that the builder sold the flat one more person apart from him,” said a police official from Khandeshwar police station.

The Khandeshwar police arrested the builder from Kharghar. Meanwhile, the Khandeshwar police appealed to citizens to report if anyone was cheated by him. Earlier, the police had appealed that homebuyers verify before making a deal. Police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh had even issued notice to check credentials before buying. “As the city is developing, homebuyers must take precaution,” stated the notice.