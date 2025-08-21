Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Rotary Club of Smart City |

A unique celebration awaits special children and their families this week.

Don Bosco Nerul Prafulta Centre for Psychological Wellness, along with Wading Through Life, Vashi and the Rotary Club of Smart City, Navi Mumbai, will host the next edition of its popular “Funtoosh Mini Mela”.

The event, titled “Patriotic Splash”, will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Don Bosco, Sector 42A, Seawoods, Nerul. Nearly 100 special children and their families are expected to participate.

"The monthly Funtoosh Mini Mela, organised for the past year, has become a safe and joyful space for children with special needs to interact, explore their creativity, and showcase talents often overlooked in mainstream events. Each month’s mela is based on a new theme, leading up to a grand year-end celebration in December" said an organisor.

This month’s Independence-themed edition will feature:

Inclusive Games and Sports – fitness challenges and adapted play activities

Creative Arts Corner – painting, craft, and music workshops

Sensory Play Zones – designed for tactile, sound, and visual stimulation

Music and Singing Performances – interactive sessions to encourage participation

Resource Booths – offering parents guidance on therapies, support services, and educational opportunities

Organisers said the mela aims to give children with special needs a platform to express themselves freely while helping families bond in an inclusive and supportive environment. It also seeks to raise awareness in the wider community about the importance of acceptance and celebrating diversity.