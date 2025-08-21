Maharashtra Govt To Issue Circular Replacing ‘Chakarmani’ With ‘Konkanwasis’

Ajit Pawar |

Mumbai: In an important decision aimed at respecting the sentiments of Konkan-origin citizens, the Maharashtra government has decided to stop using the term ‘Chakarmani’ for people who have migrated from the Konkan region to Mumbai and other cities. Instead, they will now be officially referred to as ‘Konkanwasis’ (residents of Konkan). A government circular formalising this decision is expected to be issued soon, likely before Ganesh Chaturthi.

The decision was taken following a meeting at Mantralaya, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and attended by Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, along with representatives of Konkan-based organisations. These organisations had demanded that the term ‘Chakarmani’ be discontinued in government circulars, advertisements, and official communications, as they considered it derogatory. Acting on this, Pawar directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to issue necessary orders.

The word Chakarmani’ has historically been used for migrants from Konkan districts such as Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Thane, and Palghar, who moved to cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivli and Pune for jobs and business opportunities. Despite settling in urban areas, these families have continued to maintain strong cultural and familial ties with their native Konkan, returning in large numbers during festivals like Ganeshotsav, Diwali, and Shimga (Holi).

However, several Konkan-based social organisations argued that the term diminishes the dignity of hardworking Konkan migrants and undermines their cultural pride. They demanded that the government replace it with a more respectful identity marker.

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar reportedly made a light-hearted remark, asking, “If not Chakarmani, should we call you businessmen instead?” To this, representatives responded, “At least don’t call us Chakarmani.” Pawar then instructed senior GAD officials over the phone to initiate the process of issuing a circular.

This change, government sources say, is intended not just to address long-standing concerns of Konkan migrants but also to reinforce their cultural identity with greater respect and dignity.