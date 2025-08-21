Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety

Ganeshotsav | Representational Image

Mumbai's Ganeshotsav, a festival that was traditionally celebrated by small groups of devotees in community soaces, has grown into the city's biggest celebration, with millions taking participating in it.

With the growth in the number of devotees and concerns about the safety of visitors, staff, and venues, large mandals are investing in insurance.

With an insurance coverage of Rs 474 crores this year, the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Seva Mandal's pandal at King's Circle, the richest in the country, leads the charts. The mandal had bought insurance worth Rs 400 crores in 2024 and Rs 360 in 2023. This year's insurance includes a Rs 67-crore cover on the deity's gold ornaments, a Rs 375 crore-protection for volunteers and workers, and a Rs 30 crores coverage for the public.

The Andhericha Raja at Azad Nagar, one of the biggest pandals in the suburbs, has insured itself for Rs 12 crores. The pandal, started by industrial workers, covers 5000 square feet. "Last year, we had bought insurance for Rs six crores. The coverage increases every year as the pandal is bigger and the number of visitors is growing," said Uday Salian, spokesperson for the mandal. The insurance covers theft of ornaments decorating the deity, fire, and the lives of staff and visitors.

The 98-year-old Mumbaicha Raja pandal at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, has purchased insurance worth Rs 8.5 crores, covering the lives of volunteers, theft of ornaments, and pandal safety. The city's most-visited pandal, the Lalbaghcha Raja at Parel, is yet to announce the value of the insurance they have purchased. Last year, the group had bought an insurance cover of over Rs 32 crores. The insurance policy covered accidents like stampedes and fire, food poisoning through prasad, theft, and fire.

Many smaller pandals have decided not to buy insurance. "We have CCTVs and volunteers to maintain security. Our volunteers have their personal insurance. Therefore, we do not see the need for additional insurance," said a member of a Ganeshotsav pandal in Girgaon.