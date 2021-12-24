Navi Mumbai to get another mother-and-child hospital in Digha

In good news for the residents of Digha, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to develop a mother-and-child (MCH) hospital in the node.

The civic body has also allocated a budget for developing a hospital. At present, residents of Digha have to go to Airoli civic or Vashi hospital.

According to a senior civic official, the civic body has allocated a fund of Rs 14 crore for developing a six-storey building for the hospital in the node. “We will soon appoint a contractor to start the civil works of the hospital,” said the official.

Over the period, the population of the Digha has increased. However, the urban health post of not being able to cater to them and the need for a hospital is being felt for a long time.

As per the residents, the area does not have a dedicated hospital for mother-and-child and they have been demanding it for a long time.

The official said that they have already received a plot from MIDC and work will start soon. “As we did not have a plot, we had to wait to get a plot from the MIDC,” said the official, adding the new hospital will have 50 beds, and in the next one and a half years, the hospital is likely to start functioning.

At present, the civic body has a total of five mother-and-child hospitals in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, and Airoli.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:04 PM IST