Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold short film and jingle competition on 3Rs of environment

In order to rank first in the cleanliness survey 2022, the civic body is emphasizing citizens' participation. As part of it, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will hold a short film and jingle competition on 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) to promote hygiene among youths. The film must be shot only in the NMMC area and the duration of the short film should be only 2 to 5 minutes along with the nomenclature. The civic body will also give a monetary award to winners.

As part of the preparation for the Swachh Survey 2022, the civic body is emphasizing public participation. “Drawing and street drama competitions have been conducted. Now, 'Short Film Competition' and 'Jingle Competition' will be organized and the stress on participation from youth in creating awareness for hygiene,” said a senior civic official from NMMC.

The purpose of the short film competition is to present a clean and beautiful Navi Mumbai and to create awareness about cleanliness. The short films will be in on 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The top three short films will be awarded Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

However, it is mandatory to shoot the short film only in the NMMC area and the duration of the short film should be only 2 to 5 minutes along with the nomenclature. The deadline to participate in the short film competition is 12 pm on December 27 and the screening of the short film will be held on December 30.

Similarly, a 'Jingle Competition' is also being organized to provide a platform for artists working in the field of song and music. Based on the theme 'Clean - Beautiful Navi Mumbai', one to three minutes jingle in the Marathi language is to be presented in MP3 format with the slogan 'Nishchay Kela - Number One'. The best 3 jingles are will be awarded Rs. 15,000, 10,000 and, 7000 prizes. The deadline to participate in the jingle competition is also 12 pm of December 27.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:27 PM IST