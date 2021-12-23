Mumbai to Navi Mumbai water taxi services to be launched in January: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited water taxi service from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai during his visit to Mumbai in the first week of January, official sources told The Indian Express earlier.

The water taxi service will considerably reduce commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Water taxi route

The water taxi will operate between Mumbai and the two Navi Mumbai jetties, and will include a stop at JNPT. A separate service will go between Mumbai and Rewas in Raigad district.

Other routes include International Cruise Terminal to Elephanta, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Rewas, Karanjade, Dharamtar, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Belapur, Nerul, Vashi and Airoli and DCT to Khanderi islands and JNPT.

Time and frequency

Sohel Kazani of Infinity Harbour Services LLP, who is one of the operators told the Indian Express that the water taxis plans to operate 330 days a year, between 8 am to 8 pm.

According to the operators, the ferry will take around 30-minutes from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) at Ferry Wharf to Navi Mumbai and 15 to 20 minutes from DCT to JNPT.

How much is the fare expected to be?

According to the report, the fare will roughly be calculated at Rs 45 per minute per passenger.

The fare from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is likely to be between Rs 1,200 and 1,500 per passenger, while the fare to JNPT is likely to be Rs 750.

