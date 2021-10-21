Navi Mumbai: Thief steals gold jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh from senior citizen in Vashi

The Vashi police on Wednesday registered an FIR after some unidentified people broke into a 73-year-old woman’s house and stole gold jewellery worth Rs 4.70 lakh. The senior citizen resides with her son in Ulwe and used to visit the Vashi home once or twice a week.

According to the police, the complaint Shakuntala Jadhav owns the house at sector 2 in Vashi, but she stayed with her son at Ulwe. Her husband passed away a few years ago. She used to come to meet her friends at Vashi once or twice a week.

“When she came to her Vashi house on Tuesday evening, she found that the lock at the main door was broken and the gold jewellery was missing from a cupboard,” said a police officer from Vashi police station.

She then approached us and we registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under sections 454, 457, 380 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said

“A few girls stay at another flat on the same floor as paying guests, but they pleaded ignorance about the incident. The building had CCTV cameras and we are now examining the footage. We hope to detect the case soon,” the officer said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:55 PM IST