Navi Mumbai: Jitendra Awhad's bodyguard arrested in Anant Karmuse assault case found dead on railway track

The police constable attached to Thane police who was also a bodyguard of former housing minister Jitendra Awhad was found dead on Wednesday, March 29 in the morning on a railway track between Nilje and Taloja stations in Navi Mumbai.

The constable and a bodyguard of Awhad have been identified as Vaibhav Kadam, he was one of the policemen who was arrested by Thane police in 2020 for allegedly beating a man at former Awhad's bungalow for morphing the minister's image on social media.

ADR filed in the case

The Thane government railway police (GRP) has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the incident.

An official from Thane GEO said, "The preliminary reports suggest that a dead body donning a t-shirt and shorts was found on the railway track around 9 am between Nilje and Taloja railway stations. The body was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH)in Kalwa. It was identified as Vaibhav Kadam. We are in a process of registering statements of kin and eyewitness to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or accidental death."

Following the incident at minister Awhad’s bungalow, Kadam was attached to the security department of Thane police.

He was arrested along with two other policemen and ten others for allegedly abducting Anant Karmuse and bringing him to Awhad's bungalow and beating him on the intervening night of April 5 and 6 for allegedly morphing an image of the minister and posting it on social media.

