 Jitendra Awhad says Sanatana Dharma is a pest destroying society; BJP youth wing protests outside his Thane home
During an interview, Awhad was posed a question about controversial godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri being invited to the city to promote Sanatana Dharma. He made the comments while responding to the question.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Jitendra Awhad | Facebook

Thane: The former housing minister and MLA Jitendra Awhad recently during an interview made a controversial statement that Sanatan Dharma is a pest destroying the society. 

Commenting on the same, the NCP leader said, "Those who preach Sanatana Dharma are being called in Mumbai; this is our misfortune. We often conflate Sanatana Dharma with Hinduism where they are completely different from one another." He reportedly said that the Sanatana Dharma is a pest that is infesting the country.

"Sanatana Dharma practised the caste system here for more than five thousand years. 95% to 97% of the community here was deprived of education, deprived of rights and that is Sanatana Dharma," he said.

Awhad further added, "One should think of how much change Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar brought in this society."

BJP Youth wing protest outside Awhad's bungalow over his statement

Meanwhile, The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing on Monday, March 20 protested in Thane outside Awhad bungalow against his statement. Heavy police were deployed outside his bungalow.

