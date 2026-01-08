'BJP Avoided Solo Thane Contest To Protect Alliance With Eknath Shinde': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking at a special interview programme titled ‘Aapla Thane, Aapla Devabhau’ organised by the Thane BJP at Gadkari Rangayatan on Wednesday, Fadnavis said the decision was taken to avoid disturbing a strong alliance partner. |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has explained why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose to contest elections in alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Thane, despite demands from local BJP leaders and workers to go solo.

Speaking at a special interview programme titled ‘Aapla Thane, Aapla Devabhau’ organised by the Thane BJP at Gadkari Rangayatan on Wednesday, Fadnavis said the decision was taken to avoid disturbing a strong alliance partner. “Every party worker naturally wants to contest elections independently, but leadership has to consider the overall political situation,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fadnavis described Eknath Shinde as an important leader who is running the Shiv Sena based on the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, adding that Thane is Shinde’s political stronghold. “We are not an alliance that believes in unsettling our partners. Hence, we decided to go by what Shinde suggested and convinced our party workers,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He noted that Shiv Sena has traditionally remained a dominant force in Thane and that contesting separately could have hurt relationships. “Even if power could have been achieved, it would have caused bitterness. In Balasaheb Thackeray’s beloved city, such disputes are not appropriate,” Fadnavis said, adding that the BJP was willing to accept fewer seats to preserve unity. He also asserted that similar alliance decisions in Mumbai were correct.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/