NCP's Jitendra Awhad puts up posters in support of Rahul Gandhi in Thane: ‘This country will not tolerate politics of revenge’

Jitendra Awad, former minister and MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has put up posters and placards in Thane city, expressing support for Rahul Gandhi. The Gandhi scion has been receiving support amidst the nationwide backlash following his suspension as a Member of Parliament.

The placards in Thane bear the message "This country will not tolerate politics of revenge," and it appears that they indirectly criticise the central government. Additionally, the signs feature the hashtag "We stand with Rahul Gandhi."

Jitendra Awhad, reacting to the pictures of poster doing rounds on social media, said: "Everyone has to come forward and fight to save the democracy in the country. Only Congress ideas can save this country..Parties may be different but if democracy is being strangled, everyone has to come together and fight."

On April 13th, 2019, Rahul Gandhi conducted a public gathering in Kolar, Karnataka where he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the rally, he made a direct comparison between Modi and Nirav Modi as well as Lalit Modi, who all share the same last name. Rahul had questioned why individuals involved in illicit activities share the Modi surname. However, this remark has resulted in legal repercussions for him, as he has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Surat court.

After being granted bail, he has been given 30 days to appeal the decision in the High Court. The ramifications of his imprisonment have been widespread, with his Lok Sabha membership being revoked. Consequently, Congress functionaries and workers have started protesting aggressively.