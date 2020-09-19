Navi Mumbai: Teachers fume over govt circular making attendance mandatory on campus from Oct 1 to hold exams

A state government circular making 100% attendance mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff while exams are being held, has left teachers residing in Navi Mumbai shocked. The notice requires them to be on campus for holding exams for professional and non-professional courses from October 1 .

They say it will be difficult for them to reach the campus on time as transportation is not available adequately.

After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approved the state government’s plans to allow students to appear for final-year exams for professional and non-professional courses from home, the Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED) had issued a circular on Friday making it mandatory for 100% of the teaching and non-teaching staff to be present on the campus for exam preparation and evaluation till October 31.