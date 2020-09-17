Final year students confused as state seeks question banks and Mumbai University says otherwise

Both the University of Mumbai (MU) and degree colleges have clearly stated that MCQ question banks will be prepared but not shared with students. Instead, mock tests will be conducted so that students can practise and understand the MCQ model for final year theory exams of both Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The confusion arose after Uday Samant, the higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, on September 13 announced via Facebook live video that question banks will be provided to students.

In the announcement, Samant stated, "I have discussed the issue of question bank with Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU. The university will make available question banks to students."