Colleges should provide technical and administrative support to students: University of Mumbai

The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular on September 16 stating colleges will have to ensure online examination platform or system that will be used by them for the conduct of final year and backlog examinations.

According to the circular, colleges have been asked to conduct the survey of available facilities and resources such as smart mobile phone, laptop, tab, desktop and internet connectivity with students which are the prerequisites for appearing for online examinations. In the absence of those facilities, the students have been asked whether they can make some alternative arrangements.

The university stated, "In extreme condition of non-availability of resources, the list of such students with their details are required to be shared to the Lead College to undertake the decision on facilitation of local arrangements or support in consonance with local government authorities."

Further requirements state ease of use for students, teachers and administrative staff with minimum bandwidth requirements of the platform. Locking of application or secured application. Solution for resuming to sessions in case of network failure. Immediate download of the result for each examination.

The varsity stated, "Bulk upload of question bank for paper setters and coordinators. Configurable question paper as per unit wise and difficulty level weightage. Configurable proctoring for those students without camera facility. Google forms with definite proctering system may be used. Start time as well as end time can be prescribed or specified but has to be activated and de-activated manually if needed."

A senior officer of MU said, "Colleges should initiate helpdesk to address the issues during examination and provide multilingual support, specify minimum internet speed and bandwidth data requirements."