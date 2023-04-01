Navi Mumbai: Table tennis player Swastika Ghosh to train in Japan for Olympics 2024

Indian TT player Swastika Ghosh | File Photo

Swastika Sandeep Ghosh, a Kharghar-based table tennis player will train in Osaka in Japan for the upcoming Olympics Games to be held in Paris in 2024. Ghosh is the only one from India selected for the special training as part of prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of raising the performance bar in the Olympics games.

Under the Mission Olympics 2024, Ghosh will be guided by the well-known coach Cui Jian Jin in Japan who conducts world-class training and preparation for international games. For this, the Ministry of Sports of the Central Government has given her financial support.

Central Government will fund for the training

Sandeep Ghosh, father and coach of Swastika said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) selected only one player from India in the Table Tennis category for the special training. “They select only those players to whom they see the possibility of bringing a medal,” said Ghosh. He added that the cost of the training will be borne by the central government. Swastika will leave for Osaka on April 5 and join the training programme from April 6 for a month.

Recently, Ghosh performed brilliantly at the Inter-State Senior Championship held in Jammu and won a silver medal in the double category. Swastika has been playing table tennis since her primary education and with consistent practice and hard work, she has performed brilliantly in state, national and international competitions.

Former MP provided all facilities for Swastiika to continue her sports

Swastika studied from class 3 to 12 at Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha. After that, she is studying BMS at CKT College (Autonomous) Khanda Colony in New Panvel. Since she studies at Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, former MP Ramseth Thakur has provided all facilities at the school and later on the college to continue her sports.

“Swastika has raised the name of the country by performing brilliantly in table tennis tournaments held in the country and abroad,” said Thakur.

Swastika only player to b e selected from India for scholarship

Swastika has won the championship in competitions held in other countries including Hong Kong, Spain, Jordan, Colombo, and France. She has shown her interest and skill in the game of table tennis since childhood. So, she has received a scholarship from the 'Virat Kohli Foundation'. She is the only table tennis player from India, who has been selected for the scholarship by this organization. Swastika was the fifth player in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from India.