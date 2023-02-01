Khelo India 2022: Table Tennis competition underway in Indore, four matches played in doubles

e-Paper Get App
The two matches were played in girls doubles category and the other two were played in boys doubles category.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Table tennis competition began at Abhay Prashal Stadium in Indore under the aegis of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Tuesday. Four matches were played on Wednesday. However the two matches were played in girls double’s category and the other two were played in boys doubles category.

In the girls doubles category,

The first match was played between Risha Mirchandani, Taneesha Kotecha from Maharashtra and Poorvanshi Dave, Lakshya Biyani from Madhya Pradesh. However, Maharashtra won the match with 3 points whereas Madhya Pradesh had 0 points.

The second match was played between Pritha Vartikar, Jennifer Varghese from Maharashtra and Yashaswini Ghorpade, Anargya Manjunath from Karnataka. In this match, Maharashtra defeated Karnataka with 3 and 0 points respectively.

In the boys doubles category,

The first match was played between Divyansh Srivastava, Sarth Mishra from Uttar Pradesh and Praneet Bhaskar, Shankhadip Das from Bangalore. Uttar Pradesh won the match with a score of 3 over Bangalore’s 2.

The second match was played between Aakash KJ, Yeshwanth P from Karnataka and Sujal Banik, Bodhisatva Chaudhary from West Bengal. Whereas, West Bengal defeated Karnataka with a difference of 1 point. The scores of Karnataka and West Bengal were 2 and 3 respectively.

