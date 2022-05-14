Navi Mumbai: Table tennis player Swastika Ghosh brings laurel to the city

Panvel: Swastika Ghosh, a city table tennis player and a student of CKT College added another feather to her cap by winning the team gold medal at the South Asian Federation Games table tennis tournament in Panvel and a silver medal at the national table tennis tournament.

She was felicitated for her achievements by Former MP Ramsheth Thakur. On the occasion, Y. T. Deshmukh, Vice Chairman of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, and Sandeep Ghosh, father and coach of Swastika were present.

The South Asian Under-19 Federation Championship was held in the Maldives from May 9 to May 11, 2022. Players from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participated in the tournament.

Swastika Ghosh was named the captain of the Indian side. The Indian team won the gold medal with the best performance in the South Asian Under 19 Tournament. Swastika also won silver at the 83rd National Table Tennis Championships held in Shillong. The Commonwealth Games this year will be held in the UK in July and Swastika Ghosh, who ranks fourth in the country, has been selected for the top eight camps to be held from May 25th to 30th 2022.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:45 PM IST