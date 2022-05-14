Navi Mumbai: Unidentified woman drowns in Rabale lake near Thane-Belapur road

A 35-year-old woman drowned in Rabale Lake near Thane-Belapur road on Thursday afternoon. Rabale MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR). The deceased woman could not be identified.

Police said the deceased woman was around 35 years old and drowned in the lake around 3.30 pm on Thursday. The incident came to notice after a passerby noticed the woman was drowning in the lake. He immediately informed the Rabale MIDC police.

However, by the time the woman was pulled out by the police, with the help of the fire brigade she had lost consciousness. She was immediately taken to the civic hospital where she was declared brought dead. “We are trying to identify the woman and how he fell into the lake,” said a police official from Rabale MIDC police station. He added that they have registered an accidental death report and started the investigation.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:39 AM IST