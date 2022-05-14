Raigad: ST bus catches fire on Mumbai-Goa highway near Karnala, no one injured

A state transport bus going towards Pen from Panvel caught fire on Mumbai-Goa highway near Karnala Sanctuary on Friday morning under the jurisdiction Panvel Taluka Police, Thane.

A total of 52 passengers were on board when the fire broke out. However, all of them were evacuated safely by timely intervention by the driver and conductor of the bus.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.15 am when the bus was crossing the Karnala Bird Sanctuary area. After the evacuation of passengers, the fire brigade was called and they extinguished the fire immediately.

A short-circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. However, the bus was gutted completely in the fire. The bus was going to Mahad from Mumbai and it had a stoppage at Panvel depot. After leaving the Panvel towards Pen road, the fire broke out near Karnala Bird Sanctuary.

