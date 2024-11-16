Navi Mumbai: Swades Foundation, Pinkathon Launch 'Run For Rural Health' In Sudhagad To Empower Women Through Fitness And Cancer Awareness

Women from Sudhagad join the 'Run for Rural Health' event, promoting fitness and cancer awareness, organized by Swades Foundation and Pinkathon | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Swades Foundation, in partnership with Pinkathon, hosted the first #RunForRuralHealth event in Sudhagad, Raigad, marking the beginning of a sustained annual initiative aimed at empowering rural women to prioritize their health and fitness.

The event saw over 150 women from local communities gather to participate in a 2-kilometer run, joined by Swades Foundation CEO, Mangesh Wange, and Pinkathon founder Milind Soman.

Together, they highlighted the critical importance of fitness and health awareness, especially in rural areas where healthcare access can be limited.

Zarina Screwvala, Co-founder, Swades Foundation said, “This is more than a run—it’s a movement for awareness and the strength of community action in the fight against cancer, especially breast cancer. Through this effort, we aim not only to enable timely detection but also to mobilize healthcare support through every stage of treatment, creating a comprehensive, full-circle impact. We are grateful to Milind and Pinkathon for engaging with our communities. Together we look forward to reaching the most remote rural communities and transforming the lives of those who need it most."

The day began with a compelling cancer awareness talk by Dr. Chitralekha Kalambe from Swayam Charitable Trust, who addressed the significance of early detection in battling breast cancer. Dr. Kalambe’s session provided the participating women with invaluable insights into breast cancer awareness, while also emphasizing the importance of overall women’s health.

Following the talk, Milind Soman led the group in the 2-kilometer run along a scenic route from Kavelewadi to Dewlewadi, inspiring the women to embrace fitness as a cornerstone of their well-being. After the run, Milind spoke on the benefits of incorporating fitness into daily routines, underscoring that simple practices can have transformative effects on health and longevity.

All participants received medals and breast cancer awareness materials to share within their communities, helping to spread health knowledge further.

Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon said, “I am very happy to partner with Swades Foundation in their efforts to highlight the need for awareness, early detection and diagnosis of NCDs (cervical, oral and breast cancer) among women of rural communities. The association with Pinkathon and the Invincible Women’s run is the first step in a series of initiatives towards empowering women with better health and quality of life”.

Mangesh Wange, CEO, Swades Foundation said, “This inaugural event launches our association with Pinkathon and Milind Soman, uniting 150 women from rural communities for a 2kms run, a cancer awareness talk, and a celebration of fitness. Following this, Swades health camps will offer cancer screenings, with confirmed cases supported in accessing government health schemes for treatment. We look forward to this as an ongoing effort to inspire health-seeking behavior in rural communities."