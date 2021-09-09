Navi Mumbai: Submit list of repeat violators for illegal constructions to commissioner of police, says NMMC chief

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed the ward officials and anti-encroachment department to not delay in taking action against illegal constructions in the city. He also asked officials to prepare a list of repeat violators involved in illegal constructions and submit to the commissioner of police.

For quite sometimes, the civic body has been receiving complaints of rising number of illegal structures across all wards. During a review meeting on action taken against illegal structures, he said that assistant commissioners of each ward are responsible to check the illegal constructions.

Earlier, in a similar review meeting, Bangar had warned of strict action against civic officials if they are found ignoring illegal constructions deliberately. The civic chief had come down heavily on the Encroachment department on action taken report against unauthorized constructions from January to June 2021.

Encroachments and unauthorized constructions are hampering the planning of the city and the citizens who invest their earnings in such buildings are also cheated and huge financial losses are incurred. Bangar directed to take action against people involved in illegal constructions during the review meeting.

The Commissioner also said that a web application should be prepared in collaboration with the computer department to take photographs of action taken against illegal structures after the notice period expires. The same action report should be presented during the review meeting.

While reviewing the anti-encroachment action since January, Bangar reviewed the notices issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning (MR&TP) Act, 1966 for all the ongoing constructions. He asked officials to make a list of repeat violators and submit to the commissioner of police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:26 PM IST