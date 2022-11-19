Navi Mumbai: Study centre of the CPI(M) office in Belapur turns home for Gautam Navlakha for a month

Activist Gautam Navlakha | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha will spend his house arrest in the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), office building at Belapur. He was shifted to the BT Ranadive Smruti Bhawan in Agroli village in Belapur around 6 pm.

Navlakha will be under house arrest for a month on the first floor of the building which has a library on the ground floor. Police have already beefed up security around Bhawan which is just behind the Belapur railway station and 500 meters away from the Navi Mumbai police commissioner's office.

Companion and one helper allowed

“The first floor of the building was being used as a study centre by members of the library. In addition, local students also used to study there,” said a senior member of the library. Officials from NIA and police have been visiting the premises for the last couple of days and closed all access from the library to the first floor. There is only one entry and exit to the first floor. A student who used to study on the first floor said that he would manage for a month. “There is a room adjoining the library on the ground floor that will be used as a study centre for one month,” he said.

As per the order, Navlakha has been allowed to live in the house with his companion and one helper. There will be no internet facilities and he would not be allowed any communication devices like mobile phones and computers. However, he will be allowed to have a TV.

