Mumbai: Special NIA court issues release order for activist Gautam Navlakha

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered his release within 24 hours after rejecting a NIA plea which raised issues of his safety in the house arrest facility.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Activist Gautam Navlakha | File Photo
On Saturday, November 19, the special NIA court issued a release order for activist Gautam Navlakha, he is an accused in Bhima- Koregaon case, to be shifted to house arrest premises in Navi Mumbai.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered his release within 24 hours after  rejecting a NIA plea which raised issues of his safety in the house arrest facility. The SC had earlier allowed his plea for house arrest.

There are police personnel outside the place where Navlakha would be under house arrest.

article-image

