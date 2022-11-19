On Saturday, November 19, the special NIA court issued a release order for activist Gautam Navlakha, he is an accused in Bhima- Koregaon case, to be shifted to house arrest premises in Navi Mumbai.
On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered his release within 24 hours after rejecting a NIA plea which raised issues of his safety in the house arrest facility. The SC had earlier allowed his plea for house arrest.
Mumbai: Special NIA court issues release order for activist Gautam Navlakha |
There are police personnel outside the place where Navlakha would be under house arrest.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)