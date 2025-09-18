Navi Mumbai Students Shine At NMMC’s Annual Dindi & Mono-Acting Competition

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hosted its annual inter-school Dindi Competition and Mono-Acting Contest (2025–26) at the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi, showcasing the creativity and cultural talent of young students across the city.

The initiative, organized by NMMC’s Sports and Cultural Department aimed to provide a platform for children to express themselves artistically while raising awareness on pressing social issues.

The preliminary rounds held on September 10 saw participation, with over 1,350 students taking part in the Dindi competition and 75 students competing in the mono-acting contest. Actor Adhokshaj Karhade judged the Dindi competition, while writer-director Siddhant Jadhav evaluated the mono-acting entries.

The themes ranged from plastic waste management, recycling, cleanliness drives, de-addiction, health, to the thought-provoking topic “Mobile – Tool or Weapon?” Students impressed the jury with performances that combined confidence, creativity, and social consciousness.

Following the prelims, 14 schools advanced to the Dindi finals, while eight juniors and nine seniors were shortlisted for the mono-acting final. The grand finale, held on September 18, featured actress Rutuja Bagwe as judge for the Dindi contest and actor Pandharinath Kamble for the mono-acting competition.

In the junior mono-acting category, the first prize went to Harshvardhan Bharat Bhalerao of PMC’s PM Shri Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj School, Rabale. The second prize was secured by Abhigya Misal of Bharati Vidyapeeth Primary School, Belapur, while the third prize went to Advika Patil of North Point School, Koparkhairane. Special prizes included Kritika Manoj Waydande (NMMC School No. 92, Kukshet), Viraj Palve (NMMC CBSE School No. 98, Sarsole), and Kavya Katale (Vidyabhavan Primary Marathi School, Nerul).

In the senior category, Siddharth Kamble of Vibgyor High School, Airoli, bagged the first prize, followed by Rutuja Patil of NMMC School No. 114, Koparkhairane, and Nyati Shinde of DAV Public School, Nerul. The special performance award went to Arvi Gautam of NMMC School No. 78, Rabale. Consolation prizes were awarded to Iram Shaikh of Anjuman Islam High School, Turbhe, and Aradhya Mhaske of Shriram Vidyalaya, Airoli.

The Dindi competition first prize was awarded to Gyandeep Seva Mandal Primary School, Karave, while the second and third prizes went to PM Shri Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj School, Rabale, and DAV Public School, Nerul, respectively. NMMC School No. 30, Kopri, earned the title of Best NMMC Entry. Consolation prizes were awarded to Vidyabhavan Primary School, Nerul, and Shriram Vidyalaya andJunior College of Science, Airoli. Special awards for Best Make-up and Costume went to PM Shri Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj School, Rabale, while Best Dindi Decoration was bagged by Gyandeep Seva Mandal Primary School, Karave.

